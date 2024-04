Photo : YONHAP News

Six out of ten foreigners residing in South Korea were found to be living in the capital region.According to a study by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, as of May last year, there were one-point-43 million foreigners aged 15 or older residing in the country.Twenty-seven percent were foreigners of Korean descent, followed by 18-point-eight percent on nonprofessional employment visas, and 13-point-one percent on student visas.While six out of ten foreigners lived in Seoul and the surrounding capital area, over 40 percent of those engaging in nonprofessional employment, those of Korean descent and permanent residents lived in Gyeonggi Province.Seventy-five-point-seven percent of foreigners residing in Korea had an average monthly income of less than three million won, or around two-thousand-200 U.S. dollars, while 29-point-eight percent said they had no income.