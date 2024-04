Photo : KBS News

Intelligence authorities are looking into the possible use of North Korean military technology in the ballistic missiles fired by Iran during its airstrike against Israel last week.The National Intelligence Service(NIS) said on Wednesday that the monitoring is being conducted in consideration of the North's past missile cooperation with Iran.Last Saturday, Iran fired over 200 missiles and drones towards Israel in retaliation for an apparent Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Syria.As Pyongyang and Tehran are assumed to have engaged in ballistic missile technology cooperation since the 1980s, the use of related North Korean parts and technology in the latest attack has been suggested.In January, the NIS had revealed that the Palestinian militant group Hamas had used North Korean-made weapons in its offensive against Israel.