Reuters: S. Korea, US, Japan Seek New Multinational POE to Monitor N Korea Sanctions

Photo : KBS News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are said to be seeking a new multi-national panel of experts, possibly outside the UN, to continue the mission of a UN panel of experts tasked with ensuring sanctions enforcement against North Korea whose term will end at the end of the month.Quoting unnamed sources on Wednesday, Reuters said the envisioned panel would be operated by Washington, Seoul and Tokyo and joined by likeminded countries including Australia, New Zealand and some European countries.The report quoted a senior South Korean government official as saying that the envisioned panel “would likely lack the international legitimacy granted to a UN-backed operation, but would be able to more effectively monitor North Korea.”Another senior official was quoted as saying that South Korea prefers launching the new mechanism among allies and friends, but could also seek formal endorsement through the UN General Assembly.According to a third source, the envisioned panel might also be mandated to monitor the implementation of resolutions on North Korea's human rights situation adopted by the Security Council, the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council.Reuters’ report comes as U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield vowed continuous efforts to find a new mechanism on monitoring the sanctions enforcement even if Russia and China block such efforts.