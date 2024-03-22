Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

KMA: Medical Vacuum Can be Solved by Pres. Yoon

Written: 2024-04-17 18:19:40Updated: 2024-04-17 18:41:52

KMA: Medical Vacuum Can be Solved by Pres. Yoon

Photo : KBS News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) says the president is the one who can resolve the current medical vacuum left by trainee doctors who walked off the job in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.

The KMA’s emergency committee unveiled the remark in a regular briefing on Wednesday, saying the medical community will naturally engage in dialogue once the government scraps its plan to expand the admissions quota and assumes a forward-looking stance. 

The committee also expressed regret that President Yoon Suk Yeol made nearly no mention of the current stalemate between the government and the medical community during a Cabinet meeting held the previous day. 

At the meeting, the president revealed his thoughts on the results of last week’s general election while vowing to push forward medical reform plans. 

The committee urged the president to scrap the government plan to expand the admission quota of medical schools and to make efforts so that new discussions can be held on such quota at a rational and objective organization.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >