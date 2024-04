Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly met with Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo earlier this week to discuss the direction of state affairs after the ruling party’s defeat in last week’s general elections.According to an official at the top office on Thursday, Yoon had dinner with the former chief of the ruling party at an undisclosed location in Seoul on Tuesday and discussed state affairs and the appointments of Yoon’s new aides.Yoon reportedly sought Hong’s advice on the appointments of a new prime minister and chief of staff. The meeting was reportedly not arranged to offer Hong a position in the government.Last Thursday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup and all the senior presidential secretaries offered their resignations after the election defeat.