PPP Lambasts Opposition for Unanimously Passing Disputed Grain Bill for Plenary Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers sitting on the parliamentary agriculture committee lambasted the opposition for proceeding without the PPP to pass a package of bills, including a disputed grain bill, to be put to a vote at a plenary session.In a statement on Thursday, the PPP lawmakers criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for disregarding the National Assembly Act and abusing its majority in parliament by proceeding without partisan consultation.The ruling party said a clause on the government's mandatory purchase of surplus rice has been opposed by not only the government, but also experts and farmers’ groups, over concerns that it would lead to excessive production, plunging prices and increased financial burden.As for another bill aimed at stabilizing agricultural prices, including a system to guarantee the lowest prices, the PPP raised concerns over excessive production and aggravated social strife, which then could lead to market erosion and agricultural income reduction.The bill, which was put to the parliamentary judiciary committee in February after a similar initial bill was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in April last year, is a toned-down version requiring the state purchase of surplus rice or release of stocks if rice prices fall or rise sharply.