Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's mother-in-law is expected to undergo a parole review by the Ministry of Justice next week.Choi Eun-soon, the 77-year-old mother of First Lady Kim Keon-hee is reportedly among several inmates being considered for parole during the justice ministry's monthly parole review slated for next Tuesday.Under the current law, a person who's sentenced to a fixed prison term can be paroled after one-third of the sentence has been served, but in practice, the ministry usually considers those who have served 50 to 90 percent for preliminary review.Choi is currently serving a one-year sentence at the Dongbu Detention Center in southeastern Seoul following her conviction last July for forging financial documents used in a land purchase deal. She has completed 70 percent of her sentence.Choi was initially subject to parole review in February but did not make the final list.