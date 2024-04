Photo : YONHAP News

Industrial output decreased for the first time in five months in March to post the largest drop in about four years.According to data from Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the index of the nation’s overall industrial production slipped two-point-one percent from a month earlier to mark 112-point-six in March, the first fall in five months since last October.The two-point-one percent drop marks the largest fall in over four years since February 2020, when it fell three-point-two percent.Production in the overall mining and manufacturing sector dropped three-point-two percent in March from a month earlier, the largest fall in 15 months.Facility investments plunged six-point-six percent month-on-month in March, the largest fall in eight months.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, however, rebounded and increased one-point-six percent in March from the previous month.