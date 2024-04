Photo : YONHAP News

The new commander of the United States Pacific Fleet, Admiral Stephen Koehler, visited South Korea’s Fleet Command in Busan on Thursday.According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), JCS Chairman Kim Myung-soo met with Koehler, who took up his post on April 4, and discussed ways to boost their countries’ combined defense readiness.Earlier on Wednesday, Koehler is said to have sat down for discussions with South Korea's Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Yang Yong-mo in Seoul.Headquartered in Hawaii, the U.S. Pacific Fleet provides naval forces to the Indo-Pacific Command.