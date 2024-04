Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea was reportedly not invited to a summit of the Group of Seven(G7) countries set for June in Italy.According to diplomatic sources on Friday, South Korea was not on the list of countries invited to the summit scheduled for June 13 to 15 in Apulia in southern Italy.The G7 consists of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan and the rotating chair has the discretion to invite countries that it believes can contribute to discussions at the summit.South Korea reportedly sought to attend this year’s summit and has been in consultation with Italy, this year’s rotating chair.Italy has said this year’s summit will focus on discussions of the war in Ukraine, the Middle East crisis, development support in Africa, and migration issues.Reuters recently reported that Italy is planning to invite leaders from Argentina, India, Brazil and several African countries to the G7 summit.