Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has called for restraint in the escalating tension in the Middle East.Following Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran the previous day, Seoul's foreign ministry on Saturday issued a statement, condemning "any acts that raise tensions in the region."The ministry said that Seoul is closely observing the situation in the Middle East with deep concern, urging all related parties to exercise utmost restraint.The statement comes as Israel carried out a strike on Iran early Friday in retaliation for Iran's missile and drone attacks last weekend.