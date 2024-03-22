Menu Content

Culture

Culture Ministry Announces 'Korea Art Festival' to Launch This Year

Written: 2024-04-22 15:12:52Updated: 2024-04-22 15:16:18

Culture Ministry Announces 'Korea Art Festival' to Launch This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, together with the city governments of Seoul, Busan, and Gwangju will hold the 'Korea Art Festival' starting this fall.
 
The culture ministry made a joint declaration at the Seoul branch of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art on Monday. Culture minister Yu In-chon, Gwangju mayor Kang Gi-jung, Busan mayor Park Heong-joon and acting first administrative deputy mayor of Seoul Kim Sang-han were in attendance.
 
The culture ministry plans to promote Korean art globally through biennales and art fairs held in the three cities, as well as other art events.
 
Special exhibitions by national, public, and private art museums and galleries will be held in the three cities during the festival, with visitors able to receive discounts on combined admission tickets to the biennales.

This year, the Busan Biennale will be held from August 17 to October 20, the Gwangju Biennale from September 7 to December 1, and in Seoul, art fair KIAF Seoul will be held from September 4 to 8, while Seoul Art Week will take place from September 2 to 8.
