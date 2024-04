Photo : KBS News

North Korea has fired multiple ballistic missiles into the East Sea.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said it detected the launch at around 3 p.m. on Monday from an area near the North Korean capital Pyongyang.The missiles flew about 300 kilometers before splashing into the East Sea as the JCS is analyzing additional details.The latest launch comes just three days after the North's power test of a "super-large warhead" designed for the "Hwasal-1 Ra-3" strategic cruise missile and a test firing of its new anti-aircraft missile, the "Pyoljji-1-2."North Korea earlier this month also test fired an intermediate-range hypersonic missile, banned under UN Security Council resolutions.