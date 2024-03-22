KCNA: N. Korea Conducts First 'Nuclear Trigger' Simulation Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says it has carried out its first tactical nuclear counterattack drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers under the guidance of regime leader Kim Jong-un.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that the North conducted the drills the previous day to practice operating super-large multiple rocket launchers under the national nuclear weapons management system called “Nuclear Trigger.”The KCNA said that drills were a “clear warning” to its enemies, denouncing recent joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. as constant military provocation by enemy forces.During Monday’s exercise, units reportedly practiced switching to a nuclear counterattack posture in the event that the highest level of nuclear crisis alarm, the "Volcano Alarm," is issued.The KCNA said the launched rockets flew 352 kilometers before accurately hitting the target island and Kim highly praised the readiness of "the most powerful" tactical nuclear attack weapons, expressing satisfaction with the drills.The report comes a day after South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles from an area near Pyongyang into the East Sea at around 3 p.m. Monday.