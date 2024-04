Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Japan 1-0 in its final group match for the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U-23 Asian Cup, which doubles as the regional qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.Team Korea, led by head coach Hwang Sun-hong, won its third match in Group B on Monday at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, as substitute Kim Min-woo scored the winning goal in the 75th minute of the final group match.South Korea and Japan both secured their spots in the quarterfinals after winning their first two matches, but with this latest success, the young Taeguk Warriors have solidified their spot at the top of Group B.The team will now face off against Indonesia on Friday.The top three teams from the 16-nation AFC U-23 Asian Cup will secure spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics scheduled for this summer, while the fourth-placed team will play Guinea in an intercontinental playoff.