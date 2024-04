Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing on Monday that the North’s recent series of ballistic missile launches pose a threat to regional and international peace and security.Miller said the issue will be on the agenda when Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits China from Wednesday to Friday for talks with Chinese officials.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday that North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles from an area near Pyongyang into the East Sea at around 3 p.m., and the missiles flew about 300 kilometers before splashing into the eastern waters.It was the North’s first ballistic missile launch since the regime said it test-fired an intermediate-range hypersonic missile around 20 days ago.