Parties Bicker over Universal Payouts, Special Counsel Probe into Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With just a month left until the end of the current 21st National Assembly, rival parties are wrangling over disputed items on the agenda. The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has slammed the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) push for a universal payout of 250-thousand won, or around 182 U.S. dollars. The DP, on the other hand, is calling for the passage of a bill on an independent counsel probe into a controversial military report on Marine Corporal Chae Su-Geun's death last year.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has criticized the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) push to give a 250-thousand-won payout to each member of the public, a campaign pledge made in the runup to the general elections swept by the DP earlier this month. This also comes ahead of a proposed meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and DP leader Lee Jae-myung.Regarding the universal payout, PPP floor leader and acting chief Yun Jae-ok said on Tuesday that the future generation will have to take on the financial burden of such a move, asserting that the public would prefer for the president and the opposition chief to tackle a more productive issue.The floor leader also slammed the opposition for pushing to put disputed bills that were already vetoed by the president to another plenary vote, saying the bills are political in nature, and have little to do with people’s livelihoods.Yun drew the line at holding an extraordinary session for May before the end of the current 21st National Assembly, unless it is to handle livelihood bills.The DP, for its part, is calling to hold the extra session to handle a bill on a special counsel investigation into alleged state interference in a case about the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-Geun during a heavy rain search and rescue operation last summer.DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo said on Tuesday that the special counsel probe, or a parliamentary investigation should be held to reveal the truth, claiming that evidence has emerged alleging a key presidential aide exercised undue influence in the Marine death probe.Hong urged the president and the ruling party to accept the DP-led special counsel probe bill, saying it would signal the start of change.The floor leader added that if the ruling camp refuses to cooperate with the passage of the bill, then it would be going against the same public sentiment made evident through the outcome of the recent general elections.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.