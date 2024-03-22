Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Over 10 Defense Industry Firms Targeted in Concentrated Cyber Attacks by N. Korean Hackers

Written: 2024-04-23 14:01:49Updated: 2024-04-23 14:25:11

Over 10 Defense Industry Firms Targeted in Concentrated Cyber Attacks by N. Korean Hackers

Photo : KBS News

Over ten domestic defense industry firms have suffered data leaks in the first-ever verified concentrated cyber attacks by North Korean hacking groups, including Lazarus and Kimsuky.

The National Office of Investigation(NOI) said on Tuesday that it has confirmed North Korean hacking groups digitally infiltrated more than ten out of 83 defense industry companies during a preliminary probe conducted from March last year.

In November 2022, the Lazarus group siphoned data by infecting an external computer network with malware at one of the companies. The hackers then accessed a system linking the firm's internal and external networks.

In October the same year, another group, Andariel, stole files on defense technology by installing malware after seizing a maintenance company’s account information. The Kimsuky group stole data for three months last year by downloading large files sent and received by email.
 
While not disclosing the type or amount of data stolen for national security reasons, the police reportedly believe additional hacking organizations are active.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >