S. Korea, Romania to Enhance Cooperation in Defense Industry, Nuclear Power Generation

Written: 2024-04-23 14:23:59Updated: 2024-04-23 15:15:48

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Romania on Tuesday agreed to greatly reinforce cooperation encompassing defense, related industries and nuclear power generation.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement on enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership issued in Seoul by President Yoon Suk Yeol and visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

According to the top office, the leaders signed an agreement on defense cooperation to establish a partnership in military training, exchange and technological cooperation. 

The two sides will seek to open director general-level dialogue between their defense ministries.

Seoul and Bucharest signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on nuclear power cooperation, with Seoul encouraging South Korean firms' increased participation in the improvement of nuclear plant facilities and the construction of small modular reactors(SMR) in the European country.

The leaders also agreed to further expand cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, port infrastructure, disaster and safety management and culture.
