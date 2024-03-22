CIO Completes Digital Forensics in Investigation into Alleged Interference with Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) investigating alleged state interference in a case regarding the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun last year has completed digital forensics inspections of items seized from suspects connected to the case.An official at the state agency said on Tuesday that the overall forensics process had been wrapped up early last week, and that a related investigation is ongoing.The obtained items reportedly include a mobile phone voluntarily submitted by former defense minister Lee Jong-sup.While there is speculation that suspects in the case could soon be summoned for questioning, the CIO official declined to comment on whether requirements have been met for the interrogations to begin.As for the opposition party's push to pass a bill on a special counsel investigation into the alleged state intervention, the official said it is more urgent to proceed with the ongoing probe in accordance with its schedule and that there is no room to consider the special counsel investigation.