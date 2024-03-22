Opposition Bloc Passes Bill Seeking Direct Submission of Pending Bills for Plenary Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and minor parties passed a bill through a standing committee on Tuesday, requesting direct plenary submission of a set of disputed bills that have been pending at the legislation committee.The bill passed the parliamentary national policy committee backed by 15 opposition members in attendance. Ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers on the committee boycotted Tuesday's session.One bill on franchise businesses is aimed at giving the collective bargaining right to franchisees. Another bill on persons of merit regarding the country's pro-democracy movement is aimed at recognizing those injured or others that lost their lives during the movement, as well as their families, as persons of merit.The PPP and franchisors oppose the unilateral handling of the franchise bill over concerns that it would practically give franchisees a right to form unions.The government and the PPP also oppose the persons of merit bill, accusing opposition figures who participated in the pro-democracy movement of granting themselves privileges.Under the National Assembly Act, bills pending for over 60 days at the legislation committee can be submitted to a plenary session with support from at least three-fifths of the members on a standing committee with jurisdiction.