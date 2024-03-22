Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

2 Suspects Involved in Voice Phishing Scams Arrested in S. Korea

Written: 2024-04-23 15:24:28Updated: 2024-04-23 15:29:19

2 Suspects Involved in Voice Phishing Scams Arrested in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Two people who managed a repeater that changed overseas phone numbers used in voice phishing crimes into domestic mobile phone numbers starting with '010' have been arrested and handed over to the prosecution.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's criminal task force announced Tuesday that it had arrested two people, including a man in his 20s, on charges of violating the Telecommunications Business Act.

The two are suspected of operating a voice phishing relay station from three studio apartments in Incheon for more than two weeks beginning on April 5.

The suspects were offered a "highly profitable part-time job" by a voice phishing organization member they met through Telegram, and were provided with 108 burner phones, 123 burner SIM cards, and six routers used to manipulate outgoing numbers.

The police have confiscated all the burner phones used to manipulate outgoing calls and are expanding their investigation into the overseas voice phishing organization.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >