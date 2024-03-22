2 Suspects Involved in Voice Phishing Scams Arrested in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Two people who managed a repeater that changed overseas phone numbers used in voice phishing crimes into domestic mobile phone numbers starting with '010' have been arrested and handed over to the prosecution.The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's criminal task force announced Tuesday that it had arrested two people, including a man in his 20s, on charges of violating the Telecommunications Business Act.The two are suspected of operating a voice phishing relay station from three studio apartments in Incheon for more than two weeks beginning on April 5.The suspects were offered a "highly profitable part-time job" by a voice phishing organization member they met through Telegram, and were provided with 108 burner phones, 123 burner SIM cards, and six routers used to manipulate outgoing numbers.The police have confiscated all the burner phones used to manipulate outgoing calls and are expanding their investigation into the overseas voice phishing organization.