Defense Ministry: N. Korea Will See End of Regime if It Attempts to Use Nuclear Weapons

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has warned that should North Korea attempt to use its nuclear weapons, it will see the end of its regime.The ministry’s spokesperson, Jeon Ha-kyu, issued the warning on Tuesday when asked to comment on Pyongyang’s claim that it conducted on Monday a tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack using short-range missiles.Jeon said if Pyongyang attempts to use its nuclear weapons, it will be met with an immediate, overwhelming and decisive response from the South Korea-U.S. alliance.He stressed that the more the North continues to engage in nuclear and missile provocations, the more the U.S. will enhance its extended deterrence and the more South Korea will strengthen its military readiness.The spokesperson said the North’s mention of the combined South Korea-U.S. airborne training session as a reason for conducting Monday’s tactical drill is worthy of note. He added that if the North continues to engage in provocations, South Korea will further boost its security cooperation with other countries, including with the U.S. and Japan.A unification ministry official also commented on the North’s drill, telling reporters on Tuesday that the North had again violated UN Security Council resolutions. The official then condemned the North for using joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises as an excuse to engage in nuclear threats.