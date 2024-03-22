Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parole Decision Shelved for Mother-in-Law of President Yoon

Written: 2024-04-23 17:54:23Updated: 2024-04-23 18:49:25

Parole Decision Shelved for Mother-in-Law of President Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry has decided to defer a decision on whether to grant parole to President Yoon Suk Yeol's mother-in-law, who is behind bars for forgery. 
 
The ministry convened its regular parole review on Tuesday and reached such a decision for 77-year-old Choi Eun-soon after considering various factors, including her age, motive, crime, correctional record, and risk of recidivism.

A decision can be deferred in the event the parole review committee members fail to come to an agreement. 

As a result, whether Choi will be granted parole is likely to be determined during the ministry’s next regular review in July. 

Choi is currently serving a one-year sentence at the Dongbu Detention Center in southeastern Seoul following her conviction last July for forging financial documents in the process of purchasing a land in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province in 2013. She has completed 70 percent of her sentence.

Under the current law, a person who's sentenced to a fixed prison term can be paroled after one-third of the sentence has been served, but in practice, the ministry usually considers those who have served 50 to 90 percent for preliminary review.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >