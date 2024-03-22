Parole Decision Shelved for Mother-in-Law of President Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry has decided to defer a decision on whether to grant parole to President Yoon Suk Yeol's mother-in-law, who is behind bars for forgery.The ministry convened its regular parole review on Tuesday and reached such a decision for 77-year-old Choi Eun-soon after considering various factors, including her age, motive, crime, correctional record, and risk of recidivism.A decision can be deferred in the event the parole review committee members fail to come to an agreement.As a result, whether Choi will be granted parole is likely to be determined during the ministry’s next regular review in July.Choi is currently serving a one-year sentence at the Dongbu Detention Center in southeastern Seoul following her conviction last July for forging financial documents in the process of purchasing a land in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province in 2013. She has completed 70 percent of her sentence.Under the current law, a person who's sentenced to a fixed prison term can be paroled after one-third of the sentence has been served, but in practice, the ministry usually considers those who have served 50 to 90 percent for preliminary review.