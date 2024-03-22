Menu Content

WOSM: Gov't Intervention Caused Problems in Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree

Written: 2024-04-23 18:50:03Updated: 2024-04-23 19:06:16

Photo : KBS News

The World Organization of the Scout Movement(WOSM) has assessed that the South Korean government’s excessive intervention caused numerous structural problems in the 25th World Scout Jamboree which was held last August in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province. 

The organization made the assessment in a report released on Tuesday that reviewed last year’s event. 

WOSM said it was left out from the event after the South Korean government came to virtually serve as the jamboree’s organizer.

The group said the event’s organizing committee, which was mainly made up of civil servants, saw repeated staff replacements, which then led to glitches in the handover of duties.

The organization said the role and responsibility of the organizing committee became vague, its execution structure became weak and various problems arose from miscommunication with a number of ministries taking part in the committee.  

The report said there were also significant flaws in various areas, including safety, security, youth protection, medical assistance, hygiene and transportation which all require systematic management in large-scale events such as the jamboree.
