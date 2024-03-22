Constitutional Court Begins Reviewing Climate Change Lawsuits

The Constitutional Court began reviewing on Tuesday whether the government’s goals stipulated in its policies on tackling climate change are sufficient to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or if they are not and thus violate the Constitution.The top court held the hearing on four lawsuits submitted by civic groups as well as teenage activists.The court will focus on determining whether the government had violated the Constitution by setting as its national goal the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the emissions levels of 2018 by 2030, which plaintiffs claim are inadequate.The goal is defined in the Framework Act on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth and the Enforcement Decree of the Framework Act on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth.Plaintiffs claim that the government has violated the future generation’s fundamental rights, including the right to live in a clean environment and the right to health and happiness, by failing to sufficiently respond to climate change.The government argues that it did not violate its obligation to protect fundamental rights as it has worked to slash greenhouse gas emissions by implementing various policies.