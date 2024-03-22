S. Korea, US Hold Joint Training against N. Korean GPS Jamming Attacks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are conducting joint space exercises to counter various threats from space including North Korea’s surveillance satellites and GPS jamming attacks.South Korea’s Air Force said on Wednesday that its Space Operation Squadron and the U.S. Space Forces Korea formed an integrated team to participate in the Korea Flying Training(KFT) exercise for the first time.The KFT exercise is a regular drill using military aircraft to perform tasks such as air-to-air, air-to-ground and reconnaissance missions based on simulated war scenarios.This year’s training, which kicked off on April 12, will continue through Friday at an air base in Gunsan.The allies’ integrated team is currently carrying out training under the scenario of enemy jamming attacks interfering with GPS systems. During the exercise, the allies jointly analyze data provided by the U.S. Space Forces and share coordinates to enable South Korean and U.S. fighter jets to target the source of the jamming attacks.