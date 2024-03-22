Quota Tariff to be Applied to 7 Products with Recent Price Increase

Photo : KBS News

The quota tariff will be applied to agricultural, fisheries and processed food products of which prices have recently spiked.At a ministerial meeting on price stability led by finance minister Choi Sang-mok on Wednesday, officials decided to apply the quota tariff for napa cabbage, cabbage, carrot, grapes, dried seaweed, seasoned seaweed and cocoa beans.The government pledged to urge the food industry to promptly and sufficiently reflect the drop in their production cost in product prices.State support will be provided for unit delivery cost of 25 products with rising prices, such as napa cabbage, cabbage, tomato and carrot, while state reserve supplies of six types of fish in high demand will be completed within the month.The government will also reinforce inspection of excessive price increase at gas stations amid rising global oil prices, managing prices at the nation's "thrifty gas stations" to be 30 to 40 won per liter lower than the market rate.