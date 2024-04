Photo : S. Korean Presidential Office Press Corps.

Nicaragua dismissed its top envoy to South Korea without appointing a successor.The Nicaraguan government on Tuesday announced through its state press that it withdrew the appointment of the country's ambassador to Seoul Zhenia Ruth Arce Zepeda as of April 17.The dismissal comes just six months after President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted her credential on October 17, last year.The reason behind the sudden and early dismissal of the envoy and whether or not a successor will be appointed is unknown.South Korea and Nicaragua established diplomatic relations in 1962, with the embassy in Seoul opening in 1995, before closing just two years later and then reopening in 2014.