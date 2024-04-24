Medical Professors to Suspend Outpatient Treatment on April 30

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With mass resignations of medical school professors just one day away, professors at major university hospitals have also announced they will take leave once a week starting next week. The government voiced regret over the move, but drew the line at suggestions that it revisit its plans to increase the nation’s med school student quota.Max Lee has more on the protracted conflict.Report: Professors at the Seoul National University College of Medicine say they will suspend all treatment except for emergency, critical, and hospitalized patients for one day on April 30.According to professor of medicine at Seoul National University and the chairman of the university's emergency committee of professors Bang Jae-seung on Wednesday, the one-day suspension will help them recover from mental and physical limitations.Bang said they were suffering from exhaustion as they stepped in for trainee doctors who have left their posts as part of a collective action, in protest of the government’s plans to increase a medical student quota.At the same time, Bang said that the emergency committee will hold an open call for research and publication papers on 'scientific estimation on the number of doctors needed' to establish a scientific and rational basis for a figure.Professors from Asan Medical Center and the University of Ulsan College of Medicine also announced they will resign on Thursday, while professors who cannot immediately leave the hospital will take a day off each week starting on May 3.A joint emergency response committee consisting of professors of national universities, including Seoul National University's College of Medicine and Ulsan College of Medicine also announced its faculties will not take outpatients once a week starting next week, citing exhaustion from working long hours.Each university decided it would individually decide on the date of next week's suspension of treatment, and plans to discuss later in the week its plans to expand the suspension to a weekly basis.In response to the medical professors' announcement, the government expressed regret, calling on professors to take part in Thursday's meeting of the special presidential committee on medical reform.The government, however, stated that the medical community's demands that it revisit the medical school admissions issue from scratch was not an option as it goes contrary to the public sentiment.Max Lee, KBS World Radio.