NHK: Fukushima Wastewater Discharge Suspended after Power Outage

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that wastewater discharge at the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant was halted on Wednesday due to a power outage.Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) said the water release, which began last Friday, was temporarily suspended following a partial halt in the operation of an electricity supply system at the plant facility at around 10:43 a.m.TEPCO has found no abnormalities in radiation levels around the plant, as it began an investigation into the cause of the power outage.This is the second time that the water release was stopped since TEPCO began the discharge last August, the previous suspension occurring last month following a five-point-eight-magnitude earthquake in waters off Fukushima.Between last August and March this year, the operator discharged over 31-thousand tons of wastewater into waters off the Fukushima facility in a total of four rounds. It is expected to release an additional 54-thousand-600 tons until March 2025.