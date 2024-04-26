S. Korea, US to Hold Energy Security Dialogue Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold talks on energy security next week.The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that the two sides will hold the tenth Energy Security Dialogue in Houston, Texas next Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss energy security and energy transition priorities.The department said the agenda items include collaboration on decarbonization efforts and clean energy cooperation, securing and diversifying critical mineral supply chains, American liquefied natural gas(LNG) exports, and the role of the private sector in combating climate change.It added the two sides will also discuss support for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has been hit by escalating Russian attacks.The delegations of the two nations will also attend a series of public-private meetings involving top business officials of both countries and financial experts to better understand how government policies can help accelerate investment in critical mineral supply chains, offshore wind deployment, and the clean hydrogen sector.