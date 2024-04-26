Menu Content

Politics

Special Presidential Committee on Medical Reform Launched without Doctors' Groups

Photo : YONHAP News

A special presidential committee on medical reform was launched on Thursday without any participation from major doctors' groups. 

The government said the committee held its inaugural meeting on Thursday morning at the government complex in Seoul and discussed the background, developments and direction of medical reform.

The presidential advisory body will focus on the discussion of mid- and long-term tasks for medical reform, setting priorities for investment in essential medical care and other social issues. 

The committee consists of a civilian chairman and 26 members — ten representing medical service providers, five medical service users, five experts and six government officials. 

The Korea Medical Association, the Korea Intern Resident Association, and the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences did not put forward any members to join the panel. 

Noh Yun-hong, the head of the presidential committee, called on doctors’ groups to join the committee swiftly to discuss ways to improve systemic problems with the country’s medical care services.
