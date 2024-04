Photo : YONHAP News

Police have caught over one-thousand youths over the past six months during a crackdown on online gambling involving minors.According to the National Office of Investigation(NOI) on Thursday, it has apprehended two-thousand-925 people, including one-thousand-35 adolescents, for alleged involvement in online gambling between last September and March this year.Seventy-five adults were arrested and the police confiscated criminal proceeds totaling 61-point-nine billion won, or around 45 million U.S. dollars.Ninety-seven-point-eight percent of the one-thousand-35 apprehended minors had engaged in gambling, followed by 12 suspected of operating an online gambling website, and six suspected of advertising a gambling website.Seven-hundred-98 of the minors were high school students, while another 228 were enrolled in middle school. The group also included two elementary school students.