The government will put forth a response strategy for global supply chain reorganization in line with the Supply Chain Stabilization Act set to be enforced in June.At an economy ministerial meeting on Thursday, finance minister Choi Sang-mok said it is time to thoroughly check up on supply chain risks in cutting-edge industries.Under the Act, the government is set to establish a joint supply chain stabilization committee.Referring to a higher-than-expected growth rate in the first quarter, the minister said despite signs of recovery, difficulties remain outside the country due to increased financial and energy sector volatility from the Mideast crisis and rapid supply chain reorganization.Choi pledged to strategically utilize the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF) Supply Chain Agreement that took effect on April 17, to swiftly secure the region's available resources during a supply chain crisis.