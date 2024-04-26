NIS Urges Public Caution against Terrorist Groups' 'Soft Target' Attacks involving Civilians

Photo : KBS News

The state spy agency urged public caution against terrorist groups' possible focus on "soft target" attacks involving civilian casualties at multipurpose venues to maximize the effects of their propaganda.In a press release on Thursday, the National Intelligence Service(NIS) said amid increasing instability in the Middle East, acts of terror of varying degrees are occurring around the world, such as the recent attack at a concert hall near Moscow.The NIS urged members of the public planning to travel overseas to check for travel warnings in advance and to obtain the contact information of South Korean diplomatic missions in the countries they’re planning to visit.The agency shared safety measures, such as confirming emergency exits and evacuation measures when visiting multipurpose facilities, and to take shelter in a safe place if visitors hear the sound of gunshots.The NIS plans to reinforce anti-terror cooperative channels with intelligence agencies in other countries, as well as to share in real time and respond to tips on signs of a potential terror attack.