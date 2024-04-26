DP Disappointed over 2nd Working-level Talks on Arranging Yoon-Lee Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has expressed disappointment over the second round of working-level talks it held with the presidential office to arrange a meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and DP chief Lee Jae-myung.DP Rep. Cheon Jun-ho, who serves as Lee’s chief secretary, told reporters on Thursday that the closed-door meeting lasted for some 40 minutes.He said the preparatory talks were held to discuss the top office’s response to proposals that the party had presented but the presidential office failed to show any detailed results on its review of the party’s proposals.Asked about the proposals the DP had made, Cheon said it is not appropriate to reveal details but did say that the top office had conveyed what was discussed in the preparatory talks to the president.Cheon said the DP has addressed various topics with a focus on reviving people’s livelihoods and shifting the direction of state of affairs, adding that the party hopes such topics will be sincerely reviewed and yield results.On whether a date has been set for the next round of working-level talks, Cheon said nothing has been decided yet but added that the DP has agreed to swiftly hold related discussions and convey its stance to the top office.