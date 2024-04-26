S. Korea and Australia to Hold Meeting of Foreign and Defense Ministers on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Australia will hold a meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Australia next week.The foreign ministry announced on Thursday that the sixth session of the so-called two-plus-two talks will be held next Wednesday, adding that the meeting will focus on solidifying the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.The ministry said the ministers will also exchange views on their countries’ Indo-Pacific strategies, defense industries and affairs affecting the Korean Peninsula and surrounding regions.The two-plus-two meeting will be followed by a joint news conference and a joint luncheon.The meeting comes nearly three years after the last session was held in Seoul in September 2021. Initially, the sixth session was set to be held last October but was delayed at the request of Australia.Australia is the only country other than the U.S. with which South Korea holds such two-plus-two talks on a regular basis.