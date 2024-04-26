Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Office Proposes Holding Yoon-Lee Meeting Swiftly Without Prior Coordination

Written: 2024-04-25 17:54:18Updated: 2024-04-25 18:45:33

Top Office Proposes Holding Yoon-Lee Meeting Swiftly Without Prior Coordination

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has proposed that a meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung be held swiftly without coordinating topics in advance. 

Senior presidential secretary for political affairs Hong Chul-ho said in a briefing on Thursday that the top office had made the proposal during its second round of working-level talks with the DP on arranging the Yoon-Lee meeting. 

Hong said a meeting between the president and the head of the main opposition party should serve as a venue where all topics related to state affairs, including pending issues related to people’s livelihood, be discussed without restraint. 

Hong said Lee’s chief secretary, Cheon Jun-ho, had agreed to give a reply later in time as the proposal must undergo the party’s leadership’s deliberation. 

On reasons why topics that the DP presented cannot be coordinated in advance, an official of the top office said there are risks of the National Assembly Act being violated and that there are some matters in the proposed topics that cannot be handled by the president.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >