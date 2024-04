Photo : YONHAP News

Min Hee-jin, the head of entertainment company Hybe’s subsidiary, ADOR, has strongly refuted allegations raised by Hybe that she schemed to seize control of the parent company.In a news conference held in Seoul on Thursday, Min said she had never planned or intended to take over Hybe’s management rights or make any efforts to such ends.Min, whose company manages K-pop girl group NewJeans, said Hybe had betrayed her and not the other way around, adding that she can’t help but wonder why Hybe is making such accusations against her.Min’s statement comes after Hybe announced plans earlier in the day to file a complaint against Min for alleged breach of trust.Announcing interim findings from an audit against the sublabel, Hybe said it has verified concrete facts about a scheme to seize control of the company led by Min, and has obtained related physical evidence.