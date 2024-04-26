N. Korean Leader Inspects Test-firing of Multiple Rocket Launcher Shells

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly inspected the test-firing of 240 millimeter multiple launch rockets, which are believed to be the weapon of choice for targeting South Korea’s capital area.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Kim watched the previous day the test-firing of 240 millimeter-caliber multiple rocket launcher shells that were produced at a national defense industrial enterprise.Kim reportedly said the 240 millimeter multiple launch rocket system, which incorporates new technology, will bring about a strategic change in strengthening the North’s military's artillery capabilities, calling for thorough implementation of this year’s production plan for the enterprise.The KCNA said the enterprise was newly established, but did not mention any other details such as the location or the size. It is rare for the North to publicly refer to a munitions factory with such a name in reports.The enterprise was reportedly newly established under the wing of the Second Economy Commission, which oversees the North’s munitions industry, including planning, production and trade.