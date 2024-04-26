Top Office Welcomes DP Chair's Decision to Meet with Yoon Regardless of Agenda

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has welcomed main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung’s decision to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol regardless of which topics will be discussed in the meeting.The spokesperson’s office of the top office said in a notice on Friday that the office will immediately launch working-level discussions to fix the schedule of the meeting.An official at the top office said on Friday that senior presidential secretary for political affairs Hong Chul-ho will participate in the third round of working-level talks on Friday morning at the National Assembly to arrange the meeting.The planned working-level talks are expected to cover the date and the participants of the meeting rather than specific topics for the agenda.Earlier on Friday, the DP chair expressed his intent to meet with President Yoon without conditions and to set the date as quickly as possible after the two sides failed to set the agenda in two rounds of working-level talks.