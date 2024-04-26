Top US Diplomat Urges China to Pressure N. Korea to Halt Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday, urged China to pressure North Korea to halt its military provocations.At a press conference following the talks, Blinken said he had urged China to press the North to end its dangerous behavior and to engage in dialogue, an apparent reference to its ballistic missile launches and threatening remarks against South Korea.On China's export of supplies used by Russia's defense industry, Blinken said Moscow would struggle to sustain its assault on Ukraine without Beijing's support, adding he had made clear to the Chinese side that the U.S. is fully prepared to act unless it took steps to curb such dealings.The top American diplomat said talks also focused on China's dangerous actions in the South China Sea, such as routine Philippine maintenance operations and maritime operations near the Second Thomas Shoal, where there is a territorial dispute.Blinken announced that the two sides have agreed to hold the first U.S.-China talks on artificial intelligence(AI) within the coming weeks, where they plan to share views on the risks and safety concerns around advanced AI as well as ways to manage them.