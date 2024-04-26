Menu Content

[KBS Exclusive] Fmr. Jeonbuk FC Manager to Take Head Coach Post for Vietnam's Nat'l Team

2024-04-29

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Sang-sik, former manager of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, is set to take the head coach position for the Vietnamese national football team, following Park Hang-seo, who ended a successful five-year run with the team last year.

A source close to the football community in Southeast Asia told KBS that Kim recently signed a contract with the Vietnam Football Federation(VFF). The 47-year-old reportedly wrapped up negotiations with the Vietnamese side after returning to South Korea last week from a stay in Europe.

Kim, who left the head coach job with Jeonbuk last spring, is set to depart for Vietnam later this week under a two-year contract running through March 2026.

The VFF's selection of Kim was reportedly due to Park's solid leadership that helped Vietnam become runners-up at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championships and to advance to the third regional qualifying stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time.

French football manager Philippe Troussier, who succeeded Park, was dismissed last month after a disappointing record of only one win out of ten official matches, including seven consecutive losses.
