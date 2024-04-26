Menu Content

BOK Chief to Attend ADB's Annual Meeting to Hold Talks with Finance, Central Bank Chiefs

Written: 2024-04-29 16:36:25Updated: 2024-04-29 16:58:35

Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Rhee Chang-yong will attend the Asian Development Bank's(ADB) 57th annual meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia later this week.

According to the central bank on Monday, Rhee plans to engage in dialogue on policy tasks and the economic situation in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world, with finance and central bank chiefs and ADB officials on the margins of the annual meeting from Thursday to Sunday.

The governor is set to take part as a panelist in discussions over cooperation for the development of the fintech industry.

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from South Korea, Japan and China are also scheduled for talks on Friday, as well as with their counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).

The trilateral meeting is expected to focus on regional economic trends and financial cooperation, while the one involving ASEAN will likely concentrate on current situations and major risk factors.
