Police Vow to Sternly Deal with Illegal Activity in Labor Day Demonstrations

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have vowed to sternly deal with illegal activities that might surface in numerous demonstrations set to be held on Labor Day which falls on Wednesday.According to the Korean National Police Agency on Monday, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions gave notice of its plan to hold a rally on Wednesday in 15 downtown areas across the nation that will be attended by some 85-hundred members. The Federation of Korean Trade Unions declared to police that some seven-thousand members will stage a demonstration in Yeouido, Seoul on Labor Day.Police unveiled plans to mobilize 162 riot squads to sternly tackle any illegalities.Police plan to break up demonstrations if protesters engage in unlawful assembly, including occupying roads that fall outside the areas that union groups had declared they would protest in.Police also plan to apprehend any protesters who interfere with police officers’ execution of duty and monitor noise stemming from demonstrations by installing noise control personnel and equipment.