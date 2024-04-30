[KBS Exclusive] Presidential Chief of Staff: Next Yoon-Lee Meeting Will Be 1-on-1

Photo : KBS

Following the first official meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung on Monday, Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk said that the next talks will be held one-on-one.Appearing on a KBS program on Monday, Chung said that he proposed for Yoon and Lee to meet alone next time without aides and the two both nodded approvingly.The president and the DP chair held their first official meeting on Monday, each accompanied by three aides.Chung expressed the hope that there will be more opportunities for meetings, communication, and cooperation between Yoon and Lee, as well as between the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties. He did not offer any further details about future meetings, such as timing or location.The presidential chief of staff said that the greatest achievement of the Monday meeting was Yoon and Lee sharing the need for communication and cooperation.Chung said that the two sides also agreed on the need to urgently deal with the livelihoods of the people, in particular the issue of increasing the medical school admissions quota.He said that special counsel probes into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun and allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee were not discussed in the closed-door meeting. The two sides mainly focused on the discussion of medical and pension reform and the livelihoods of the public.