Opposition Parties Express Disappointment after Yoon-Lee Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) said that it had high expectations for the first official meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and DP chair Lee Jae-myung, but it failed to see any changes from the president’s side.In a press briefing after the meeting, DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon said that Yoon and Lee shared the need for communication and agreed to continue dialogue, but the president appeared to lack the will to restore the livelihoods of the people and change the direction of state affairs.According to Park, the DP chair said the meeting was frustrating and disappointing.The minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party also expressed disappointment at the outcome of the meeting. The party’s spokesperson Kang Mi-jung stated that Yoon is said to have spent 85 percent of the time talking and 15 percent listening during the talks, adding that he should practice listening first.The minor opposition New Future Party strongly criticized the meeting, saying it failed to produce even a joint statement and had no substance.