Doctors' Group Launches New Hardline Leadership Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

The new hardline leadership of the Korean Medical Association(KMA), the country's largest doctors' group, launched operations on Wednesday.According to the medical sector, the association’s newly-elected chair Lim Hyun-taek begins his three-year term on Wednesday.After garnering more than 65 percent of votes in the second round of voting in late March, he is now set to step up full-fledged efforts to oppose the government’s plan to expand medical schools’ admissions quota.Lim has continuously assumed a hardline stance on the planned quota expansion, claiming that schools’ admissions should be reduced by between 500 and one-thousand due to low birth rates.Upon being elected KMA chief, he had set an apology from President Yoon Suk Yeol and the dismissal of the health minister as conditions for dialogue with the government.During a regular meeting of the association on Sunday, he vowed to fight to the death the government’s wrong policy which he claimed would drive the medical community to its end.