PPP Criticizes Push to Pass Special Counsel Probe Bill on Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has strongly criticized the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) push to pass a special counsel probe bill regarding a controversial military report on the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun last year, with plans to boycott a plenary vote, if held, on Thursday.In a statement, PPP chief spokesperson Jung Hee-yong said the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) is currently investigating alleged interference in the Marine death case, and that it would be common sense to first wait for the outcome.The spokesperson stressed that the DP-pushed special counsel probe bill would only spark political strife and hinder the search for the truth, adding that the opposition would face the dire consequence of losing public support.On KBS Radio, PPP deputy secretary general Kim Chong-hyuk said the DP's push to handle the Marine probe bill when the rival parties have just agreed on a special counsel probe into the 2022 Itaewon disaster goes against the spirit of partisan cooperation.Amid speculation that the DP may be attempting to induce a presidential veto by pushing for the bill's passage towards the end of the 21st National Assembly, PPP chief deputy floor leader Lee Yang-soo told another radio show that the parties should seek compromise to strike a deal.